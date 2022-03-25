Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.31. 354,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.47 and a twelve month high of $250.86. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

