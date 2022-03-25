CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $705.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 703 ($9.25), with a volume of 12846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.69) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £774.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

