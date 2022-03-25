CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 4,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 698,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Specifically, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,735,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

