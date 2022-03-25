Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 11,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,306. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

