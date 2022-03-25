Capital One Financial Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Overweight”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 3.34.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.