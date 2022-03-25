Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $182.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $135.88. 2,240,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

