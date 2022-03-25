Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $182.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.29.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE COF traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $135.88. 2,240,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
