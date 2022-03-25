Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 4,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$78.89. 5,009,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,927. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

