Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$168.11. 183,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$158.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$169.23.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

