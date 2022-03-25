Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director James E. O’connor Purchases 579 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,893. The firm has a market cap of C$117.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.97.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

