Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.45 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

