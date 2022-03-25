Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

