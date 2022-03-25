Cameco Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.73.

TSE CCO opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$37.98. The firm has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last three months.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

