Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 596,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Saturday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.