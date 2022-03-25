Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Critical Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical 0.70% 4.40% 3.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadre and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Cadre.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Avanos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.97 N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical $744.60 million 2.07 $5.20 million $0.10 325.23

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Cadre on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

