Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $32,195.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.23 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

