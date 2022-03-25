Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $2,272,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $67.60. 74,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.