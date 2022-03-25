Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 232,274 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 155,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

