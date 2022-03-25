Busey Wealth Management Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.73. 1,375,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average of $369.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

