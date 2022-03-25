Busey Wealth Management Sells 580 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. 32,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

