Busey Wealth Management Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,667,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 101,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

