Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $93.70. 17,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

