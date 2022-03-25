Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Neutral

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

MTLS stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

