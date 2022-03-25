BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD10.75-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~CAD9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.530-$8.810 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.
Shares of BRP stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
