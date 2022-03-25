BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

