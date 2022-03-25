Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 660,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.