Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,285.20 ($30.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.29. The firm has a market cap of £370.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($29.09), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,563.98).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.