Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at TheStreet

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

