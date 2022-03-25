Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of BBU opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,614,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

