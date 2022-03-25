Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 20,214 shares.The stock last traded at $29.16 and had previously closed at $27.81.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

