Brokers Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

