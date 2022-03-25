Brokers Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.85.

BYD stock opened at C$164.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$145.70 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$169.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$203.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

