Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $20.43

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

