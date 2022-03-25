Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $22.93

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
