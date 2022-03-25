Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $1,144.61

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,144.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $25.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $679.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,199.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

