Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $26.40

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.