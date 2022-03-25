Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $47.20

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.
OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE:OXY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 37,688,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,412,668. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.