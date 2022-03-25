Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -161.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

