Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $211.45

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.45.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MAA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.20. The company had a trading volume of 564,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $142.47 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

