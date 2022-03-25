Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) PT at $14.21

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

