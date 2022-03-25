Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $16.50

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,945. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

