Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $7.56

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

