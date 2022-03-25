Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $190.54

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,832,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $134.93. 1,117,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.