Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $8.60

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 5,738,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,248. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

