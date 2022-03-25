Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce $6.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.55 and the lowest is $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,726,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $573.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.51 and a 200 day moving average of $597.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.