Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to announce $41.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.07 million to $41.84 million. OLO reported sales of $36.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $193.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. OLO has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

