Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $164.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.