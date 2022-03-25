Brokerages Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in Domo by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

