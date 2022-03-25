Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,835. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,736,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

