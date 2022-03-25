Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,224. Redfin has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.