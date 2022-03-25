Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 217,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Fastly has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

